EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate the murder of a couple in Edwardsville, Illinois on Monday.
Police said Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, were found dead following a wellness check Monday morning inside their home. The wellness check was at the request of an employee at Lois' work after she didn't show up to work.
Police found the bodies around 10:30 a.m. Monday inside the home in the 800 block of North Kansas.
"Its a really scary thing to think that it can happen here," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
Another neighbor said he does not know why someone would want to hurt the couple.
Get breaking news alerts with the KMOV News 4 App.
Michael Ladd is a local contractor and Lois is a chiropractor.
The commander of the Major Case Squad said they have dozens of officers working this case.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the Ladd's recently to contact the Edwardsville Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.