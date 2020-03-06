ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been activated after police found a body near a burning van in Wellston.
North County Cooperative police were called to the 6100 block of Ella Avenue around midnight Friday. Police said they found a van burning parked next to an apartment building.
A body was found, either in or near the van, police did not specify.
St. Louis County police said the Major Case Squad has been activated for the investigation.
No other information has been released.
