Major Case Squad investigating after 19-year-old killed in Cahokia

CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Cahokia late Tuesday night.
Just before midnight, officers found 19-year-old Dexter Byrd shot in the abdomen and lying in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Range Lane.
A neighbor told News 4 he heard at least 5 gunshots. Byrd was taken to nearby hospital where he later died, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this incident please contact the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4208 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS
