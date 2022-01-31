Major Case Squad investigating 91-year-old woman's death in Bunker Hill, Illinois

BUNKER HILL, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman in Bunker Hill, Illinois.
Police tell News 4 they were called to the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane around 7:40 a.m. Monday, where they found 91-year-old Nancy Blycker dead at the end of her driveway. She had multiple injuries, police say.
Anyone with information on Blycker's death is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.