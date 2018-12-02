BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An early morning police investigation at a home in North County left neighbors with many questions.
Officers were called to a home on the corner of Oran and Newby around 8:30 a.m. after a family member found a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman shot dead inside.
Two women who say they are related to the woman who lives at the house told News 4 they found a woman and her boyfriend dead inside the home.
Authorities said there were no signs of forced entry.
Neighbors gathered around the scene wondering what happened.
"I was about to get in the shower and I looked out the window and that's when I seen police shooting down this way and stopped at this house and then I walked down here and that's what was going on and they indicated two people got shot," said a neighbor.
Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist.
News 4 will continue pressing police for more information and will update this story when it becomes available.
