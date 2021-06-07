MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man has died after gunfire erupted in Madison Monday afternoon.
According to police, they received a call at 11:45 a.m. of a shooting, traffic accident and a man down in the 1800 block of 4th Street. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 35-year-old Gerald K. Wiley.
A woman was inside a vehicle at the time of the crash and she was injured. She was transported to a St. Louis hospital and is in stable condition.
A News 4 photographer saw a car crashed into a tree and nearly a dozen bullet casings nearby.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 618-876-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.