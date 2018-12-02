BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An early morning police investigation at a home in North County left neighbors with many questions.
Officers were called to a home on the corner of Oran and Newby Sunday morning after a woman found her 33-year-old sister and her 40-year-old boyfriend shot dead inside. When the woman didn't show up for work Saturday, her sister went to check on her around 10:30 a.m., police say.
"[She] knocked on the door, there wasn't any answer. No outward sign of any problems and she left," said Sgt. Andy Haarman of the Major Case Squad.
The couple hasn't been seen or heard from since last weekend, family members say.
Investigators say evidence at the crime scene does not point to a murder-suicide at this time. The couple did have surveillance camera installed above the door but there were no signs of forced entry.
One neighbor, Donnell Paine says he heard gunshots that night but it wasn't until Sunday morning that he realized it was serious.
"Last night I heard a lot of gunshots but I didn't hear any sirens until this morning," said Paine.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to assist the investigation. Investigators told News 4 they are looking at all possibilities but do not have any suspects.
"We're keeping everything open at this point, we don't want to get pigeon hold into one thing but certainly were looking at all the families involved, their associates and the possibility of random," said Haarman.
Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers or local police..
