CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning.
35-year-old Mahir Smajic, of St. Louis, was found dead from a gunshot wound, police say. His body was found in a vehicle in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.
Police arrived at the scene regarding a shots fired call and found the car "straddling" the street. Smajic's body was found inside in the vehicle.
The man does not live at the home his vehicle was near.
Police are trying to find the property owners and find out why the man was there.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact the Cahokia Police Department or the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
