ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad confirmed to News 4 that the agency requested the FBI's help to trace the origin of a gun allegedly used by the man who shot a Metro bus driver.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said the FBI was contacted to trace the origin of the AR-15 that police say was used by Isaiah Houston, the man accused of shooting Metro bus driver Jonathan Cobb last Friday.

Man charged in shooting that critically injured Metro bus driver A man is facing multiple charges after a Metro bus driver was injured in a shooting.

The federal/local collaboration calls into the question if the Major Case Squad violated Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The Act prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials that attempt to enforce any laws, rules, orders or actions that violate Second Amendment rights.

Neither the Major Case Squad nor the St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office will comment on if they believe a violation occurred, but the County Prosecutor's Office told News 4 the office will not be pursuing any cases involving the act.

"To be perfectly candid, I believe that it's unconstitutional, and so, it is not something that's factoring into our charging decisions," St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said. "We always are going to work with our federal partners. This law makes us less safe. We know there are cases where we're going to need our federal partners."

Gov. Mike Parson signed off on the act earlier this year. It went into effect in August. Parson promoted the law as protecting Second Amendment rights.

The penalty for violating this law is $50,000.

Bell told News 4 some St. Louis County officers have expressed concerns over the law.

Bell pointed to federal authorities collaborating with local authorities on the arrest of suspected serial killer Perez Reed.

"Without our federal partners help and coordination and cooperation, I don't know if we solve that case at that time," he added.

Bell believes the law will soon be changed or struck down by Missouri's highest court

"I'm very confident that if the legislature does not pull this statute on their own, which I hope that they will, I'm confident that the Supreme Court will," Bell said.

Back in September, Gov. Parson appeared to be open to updating the law.

News Four contacted the governor's office, as well as Attorney General Eric Schmidt's office, but didn't hear back yet.