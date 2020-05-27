OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been activated for a death investigation in Overland Wednesday night.
Police were called to an apartment complex at the intersection of Eads and Midland around 4 p.m.
They found a man down, who had suffered traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Tyrone Jamar Humpries.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.