EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has been called to an investigation in Edwardsville, Illinois on Monday.
Information is limited at the time, but a police source tells News 4 officers were called to a murder scene Monday afternoon. Those officers called to activate the Major Case Squad.
The scene is in the 800 block of N. Kansas.
A news release from Edwardsville police said the investigation revolves around a "violent crime", but did not elaborate.
Police said they will hold a news conference at 3:30 Monday to provide more information.
