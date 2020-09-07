DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has made an arrest in a Dellwood homicide investigation.
Officers found Mark Ford, 30, of Brekenridge Hills fatally shot in the 10700 block of Trask Drive near Foley around 1 a.m. Monday.
Within hours, police said, they arrested Timothy Lee, 37, of Dellwood. Lee was charged Tuesday second degree murder and armed criminal action.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released.
