COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad was activated following shooting at a Madison County hotel overnight.
Police arrived to the Hampton Inn on Commerce Dr just north of Interstate 55 around midnight for a report of a shooting.
"The lobby is ransacked. There's clothes ripped off the clerk, and the paramedics got him out of here," said witness Daniel Martin.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
