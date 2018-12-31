O'FALLON, ILL. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting at a mobile home park in O'Fallon, Illinois Sunday night.
Detectives arrived to the 1700 block of W Highway 50 just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the Castle Acres mobile home park. Once they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the middle of the street.
He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information should contact local police at 618-624-4545.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
