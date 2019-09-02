CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is investigating after a late night shooting left one dead in Cahokia.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 100 block of Amelia Drive for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a car.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.
