FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Wednesday after a woman was found dead in Pacific.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office found the woman near Highway 100 and Country Air Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday. She was laying on the ground deceased.
The Major Case Squad will take over the death investigation. No other information was released.
