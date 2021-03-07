MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Investigators with the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad are looking into the shooting death of man in Madison, Illinois.
Officials said a 38-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in the parking lot of the Madison Meat Market at 308 Madison Ave. around 3 p.m.
The suspect or suspects remain unknown. If you know anything about this homicide, call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.