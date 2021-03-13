WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday to investigate a death in Warren County.
Officers with the Warren County Sheriff's Department were called to the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive at noon and found a 48-year-old man dead inside. Officers were told a friend found him there.
Investigators haven't released the cause of death yet. If you know anything about this, call the Major Case Squad at 636-456-7088 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.