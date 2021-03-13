KMOVGeneric_ Major Case Squad - Red

WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday to investigate a death in Warren County. 

Officers with the Warren County Sheriff's Department were called to the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive at noon and found a 48-year-old man dead inside. Officers were told a friend found him there. 

Investigators haven't released the cause of death yet. If you know anything about this, call the Major Case Squad at 636-456-7088 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

