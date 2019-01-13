CALVERTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case of St. Louis has been called in to investigate after a body was found inside a car in north St. Louis Sunday evening.
Police responded to a home just before 12:30 p.m. on Williams Blvd near Flora Avenue, just a few blocks from McCluer High School, after someone spotted a man dead inside the garage.
According to police, the garage was located behind the home. Sources told News 4 the man did not live at the home.
Details about the man's age or cause of death have not been released.
News 4 will be tracking this story to provide the latest updates.
