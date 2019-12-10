EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was found dead in Edwardsville Tuesday morning.
The man, described by police as being in his early 40s, was found dead in the area of Poag Road near Illinois State Route 111 shortly after 7 a.m. Authorities said foul play is suspected.
After the man was found dead, the Edwardsville Police Department decided to activate the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. According to the Major Case Squad, over 27 investigators from different agencies are investigating numerous leads.
No other information has been released.
The Major Case Squad is encouraging anyone with additional information to call 618-307-1611.
