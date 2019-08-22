CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Police said the 35-year-old man appeared to have been fatally shot. His body was found in a vehicle in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to authorities.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information to contact the Cahokia Police Department or the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.