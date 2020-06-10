DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead in the driver's seat of a car that was found in the yard of a home in north St. Louis County Tuesday night.
Investigators said the car was found in the 1000 block of Keelen in Dellwood around 10 p.m.
The Major Case Squad has been activated to help the North County Cooperative Police Department investigate the death.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Major Case Squad asks that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or directly at 314-427-8000.
