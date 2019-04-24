MADISON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad was activated after a deadly shooting in the Metro East Tuesday night.
Around 8:50 p.m., police in Madison were called to the 1600 block of 3rd Street for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man fatally shot.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Shortly after the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad was activated to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-709-7750.
