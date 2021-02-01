ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after two bodies were found inside a burned Alton home.

The investigation began after firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood around 6 a.m. Monday. Officials said two bodies were later found inside the residence.

Officers determined the victims, one in their 50s and one in their 60s, had been murdered, though they did not specify what their investigation revealed.

“Every time they’ve been out we waved, we’d say 'hi.' They’d take really good care of their yard in the spring and summer. They were always outside. They just seemed like really nice people," said neighbor Whitney Phelps.

Tuesday, the victims were identified as Robert Andrews, 59, and Leonard "James" Ebrey, 67.

Anyone who has information regarding the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.