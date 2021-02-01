ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after two bodies were found inside a burned Alton home.

The investigation began after firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood before 6:15 a.m. Monday. Officials said two bodies were later found inside the residence.

No other information has been released regarding the deaths or fire. Anyone who has information regarding the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.