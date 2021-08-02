GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- The Major Case Squad was activated Monday morning following a double shooting in the Metro East.
Granite City officers located the victims driving the wrong way on Illinois Route 3 near Niedringhaus Ave around 2 a.m. Monday. A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a car that had been shot at multiple times.
One shooting victim was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported via ambulance. One of the victims, identified as 30-year-old Ahmaad R. Nunley, was later pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim has not been released.
Around 15 Major Case Squad investigators are handling the case at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. louis at 618-876-9027 ext. 1104.
