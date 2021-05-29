KMOVGeneric_ Major Case Squad - Red

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A shooting outside of a North County bar left one person dead and three others injured late Friday night.

According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, police were dispatched to the II Bar in the 10000 block of West Florissant at 11:15 p.m. for a disturbance. Once they arrived, they found four people shot. One man died at the scene while another man was critically wounded. Detectives said two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators are still working to unravel what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.