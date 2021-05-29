NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A shooting outside of a North County bar left one person dead and three others injured late Friday night.
According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, police were dispatched to the II Bar in the 10000 block of West Florissant at 11:15 p.m. for a disturbance. Once they arrived, they found four people shot. One man died at the scene while another man was critically wounded. Detectives said two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are still working to unravel what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call the Major Case Squad at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
