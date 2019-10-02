MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are currently on the scene of a "major accident" in Maryland Heights.
The accident is near the area of Westline Industrial Drive and Westport Plaza Drive.
Police tell News 4 that the accident is between a motorcycle and a vehicle.
All directions are blocked on Westline Industrial Drive will be closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.