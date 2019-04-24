GLENDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Thousands of residents in Glendale are receiving mailers from a local firefighter's union saying "due to irresponsible city leadership, our fire trucks are critically understaffed."
The union representing Glendale firefighters, IAFF Local 2665, sent the mailers.
“Glendale for too long has been ignoring their needs of the men and women on the front line doing their job and protecting that community," said District Vice President for the union, Kurt Becker. “It’s taken us sending out four mailers and rattling the cages of the entire community to get these guys to go to work.”
Becker says the problems started when the former Glendale City Manager left six months ago. Becker says the fire department needs at least two more full-time firefighters to be adequately staffed. He is also pushing for pay raises.
“We’re required to have four people in a fire truck to safely enter a burning building so two people go in and two people are on the outside. Glendale’s minimum staffing on a daily basis is three, meaning if they pull up on a house fire today and they only have three people on the fire truck, then they can’t go in to put out the fire until another company comes to back them up. That four or five minutes could be the difference between saving a home and it being a total loss," said Becker.
Nancy Kennedy has called Glendale home for 20 years. She received two of the mailers and says she doesn't agree with the message.
“We’re safe over here. We’re one of the safest places around,” said Kennedy. “We’re all sitting here scratching our head. We have this huge new fire station. What gives?”
Becker says the city decided to use money in the budget to pay for a new station and equipment.
“We don’t disagree those were necessary. Those were absolutely needed when that decision was made; however, they needed to make sure they bolstered funding to the department as a whole so it wasn’t a beautifully constructed building with an incredibly understaffed and underpaid department," said Becker.
The city administrator who is named on the mailers would not talk with News 4 on camera. Instead, he posted a response to the mailers on the city's website that says in part:
"The union's PAC is trying to create fear among residents that is completely unwarranted."
You can read the city's full response here.
