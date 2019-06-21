I received some great questions from Twitter users when I requested them earlier this week, and after diving into a detailed answer on Michael Wacha's continued presence in the Cardinals rotation for a post on Wednesday, I tackled three more questions for today's mailbag. Let's dive into it by talking possible trades:
Who’s your #1 trade target right now and why?— Thomas Welch (@twelcher15) June 19, 2019
So I answer this question with the acknowledgement that the Cardinals probably aren’t going to make a move in the immediate future. Based on historical precedent, they’re going to wait until July, if they do anything at all. The last time the Cardinals traded for a player in June to bolster the big-league roster was 2009, when St. Louis acquired Mark DeRosa for the stretch run. Otherwise, the Cards typically wait for as much clarity as possible on their place in the standings--and on their team needs for the final push of the season--before striking any deals.
As of now, starting pitching is the clear primary need for the Cardinals, but it’s not impossible that could change over the next few weeks before the Cardinals are required to make any decisions. Alex Reyes turning things around could go a long way toward solidifying the rotation, and Daniel Ponce de Leon should probably get some more opportunities based on his MLB success in limited chances this season.
The real key to the rotation righting the ship will be an uptick in the performances of Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas. They were both ace-like last season; they’ve both been mediocre this season. But health provided, they’re not getting replaced in the starting five.
Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson are keep their heads above water, so Michael Wacha is the clear candidate for immediate replacement, especially if Friday goes poorly for him against the Angels. If that move is made, it likely means a chance for Reyes, Ponce or a mystery guest to stake a claim to a starting job for the foreseeable future.
If one of them does, and the rest of the group keeps healthy and performs capably over the next few weeks, the need for a starter in the trade market is suddenly diminished. That said, we know injuries tend to tank even the best-laid plans.
I’m anticipating that the Cardinals are still in the mix in the NL Central when the All-Star break rolls around, and that they’ll still find themselves in a position where their pitching rotation could use a boost to help get them over the top.
If that’s the case, if the Cardinals aren’t too far out of the playoff chase in 2-3 weeks, I’m taking my stab at Madison Bumgarner.
If you only glance at his 3-7 record, pedestrian 4.28 ERA and measly 0.3 WAR (per Baseball Reference) this season, it might be hard to see the point in targeting him. But if you take the time to consider that Bumgarner, perhaps the greatest postseason pitcher ever, is currently pitching for a last-place Giants team with zero postseason aspirations, you might be inclined to believe a change of scenery into a competitive environment could do him a lot of good.
Given Mad Bum’s pedigree, to see him on the mound for St. Louis would be a tantalizing prospect. And because the Giants wouldn’t be trading on Bumgarner’s peak seasons, but rather, as a two-and-a-half month rental enduring the worst statistical season of his career, the price-tag on the veteran hurler shouldn’t be too terribly devastating to the system.
Not to mention, Bumgarner is left-handed, an element sorely lacking in the current makeup of the Cardinals’ starting five.
After being traded from the Indians to the Brewers in the first week of July 2008, C.C. Sabathia went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA for Milwaukee, leading them from a middling third-place in the NL Central at the time to 90 wins and a wild card berth. Sabathia was adequate for Cleveland that year, posting a 3.83 ERA for the last-place Indians before the trade; he ended the year fifth in the NL Cy Young vote, and sixth in the NL MVP vote, despite playing in the league for less than half the season.’
Is this a reasonable expectation for what a Bumgarner turnaround could look like? Not at all. But I think the same general principle applies, which is why Mad Bum is my top trade target for the Cardinals--provided they keep pace over the next couple weeks before such a trade becomes more realistic.
Long answer, but I wanted to articulate my views on Bumgarner, because it leads naturally into the next question I’m going to tackle:
The next ~30 games are all against non-playoff teams, so, realistic scenario where Cards are leading the division at the deadline. If so, any chance of dealing for Scherzer/Bumgarner? And what would it cost?— Timothy Bryce (@TimothyBryce8) June 19, 2019
Okay, so let’s get one thing out of the way: Max Scherzer doesn’t really belong in the same breath as Bumgarner, right now. While Mad Bum’s history of excellence is comparable to that of Mad Max, they’re in vastly different situations right now when it comes to trade considerations.
Bumgarner is a veteran, struggling to maintain his customary dominance after being plagued by injuries in recent seasons. He’s also on his final year of team control before hitting free agency.
Scherzer is a veteran, still performing at his peak. His contract with the Nationals runs through 2021, which means he’s owed a lot of money, but given the level of his current performance, that won’t be any reason for the Nats to offer Scherzer for a discounted talent return in trade talks.
Speaking of trade talks, it would genuinely surprise me if the Nationals have any of those regarding Scherzer in the first place. Why would you trade this guy? I see absolutely no chance Scherzer becomes a Cardinal. To quote Forrest Gump… And that’s all I have to say about that.
Now, for the more relevant portion of the question: What could it cost the Cardinals to land Bumgarner?
The answer: I have no earthly idea.
Like, not truthfully. Nobody really does, except the Giants. But we can speculate!
We do have some reporting from The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly that give a glimpse into the way the Giants are approaching the situation. In an article from earlier in June, Baggarly writes, “The Giants will get the value they are seeking or they won’t move him.”
This gives a sense that San Francisco won’t be desperate to unload Bumgarner before he walks in free agency this winter. Speaking of which, why wouldn’t he walk? The Giants are terrible, and their farm system is unimpressive. All the more reason the Giants should make sure to get something for him before that happens. Sure if they hang onto him, they’ll get a compensation pick, but those aren’t guaranteed to be quite as valuable under the new comp pick system. And I think several contending teams should be willing to top the value of that prospective pick in exchange for Mad Bum down the stretch.
While I don’t know what it would take, I could throw out some scenarios that I consider to be plausible. For one, the Giants would probably appreciate a low-cost replacement for Bumgarner in their rotation. I’m not sure if Austin Gomber moves the needle in that regard, but he is left-handed, to keep that element consistent for San Francisco. Genesis Cabrera, another lefty, is an interesting name, but he’s struggled thus far in his MLB chances, perhaps dampening some value. With how he’s performed in limited big-league duty, I might be reluctant to offer Daniel Ponce de Leon, but depending on the circumstances a few weeks from now, I may not dismiss it outright.
Beyond that, it would make sense that the Giants would seek some younger prospects with upside. Teenage position players Malcom Nunez and Jhon Torres rate highly in the Cardinals system, perhaps too highly to surrender one of them in exchange for a rental. But recognizing that the Giants may be on the verge of a rebuild, these are the kind of players I could see being attractive to San Fran, after the top names like Nolan Gorman, who obviously won’t be included in such trade discussions.
Could an offer of Austin Gomber or Genesis Cabrera, paired with a young kid like Malcom Nunez, be enough for the Giants? Should that be too rich for the Cardinals blood? It’s an interesting debate, especially with the understanding that Bumgarner wouldn’t likely be around for more than a few months.
Will the Cardinals win a Division title with the current group of players? Carpenter, Goldschmidt, Fowler and Molina have regressed and are not getting any younger. Bader hasn’t proven he can hit at the big league level. Wong is up and down. Ozuna is a free agent. Optimistic?— Coach V (@CoachV09088813) June 19, 2019
I think it’s fair to say that the collective performance of some of the Cardinals core players so far in this season have hampered my enthusiasm slightly for the future. I still think the Cardinals are set up to be competitive for a while with the roster and organizational depth currently in place. But to get back to winning the division, more elements of the team need to break in the right direction than we’ve seen so far this year.
In the short-term, free-agent moves like signing Andrew Miller simply haven’t panned out quite like the team had hoped. Beyond that, it’s fair within the context of this question to keep an eye on the contract extensions the club has doled out this year, which could potentially impact their willingness--notice I didn’t say ability--to spend on quality players to supplement the roster in the future.
The Miles Mikolas extension was a deal I liked at the time, but if he turns out to be closer to a No. 3 or 4 in your rotation than a legitimate No. 1 or 2, that’s a bit of a disappointment. Again, not the front office’s fault; the deal was widely considered a positive when it happened in February. While some analytics might’ve suggested regression for Mikolas after 2018, his deal isn’t going to hamstring the team’s payroll, as long as he stays healthy and keeps competing for the duration.
It’s also too early to be very concerned about the Paul Goldschmidt extension. While his performance at the plate (.259/.348/.435 batting line) leaves much to be desired compared to his career marks, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Goldy catch fire and end up right around his usual numbers by the end of this season. Still, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Cardinals have now committed to him for the long haul. You’d hate to see his decline set in before that contract even begins.
The recent contract extension I’m most concerned about, and the one that didn’t make much sense to me at the time, is Matt Carpenter’s. I’ve been a vocal support of Carpenter’s in the past, and I still believe he’ll turn things around in 2019. But as I look toward the future, I can’t help but wonder why the Cardinals felt compelled to guarantee him an additional two years rather than wait it out to get a feel for his performance in 2019, pick up the $20 million option he had for 2020 if they felt so inclined, and then pursue something for beyond 2020 if his performance dictated it in that season.
This isn’t meant to be a bashing of Carpenter--again, I expect his batting average and OPS by the end of the season to stand closer to .270/.825 than the .220/.717 marks at which they currently reside. I still believe in the player. But if I’m wrong--and heck, even if I’m not--the Cardinals were probably wrong to guarantee him so much additional money when they didn’t have to, mainly due to the presence of a free agent market that hasn’t recently rewarded Carpenter’s tier of quality veteran players with big paydays.
It may sound harsh, but we always hear about baseball being a business; the best business decision with Carpenter’s contract might have been patience, and that’s not the one the Cardinals made. Time will tell whether it pans out, but as mentioned in the question, if the core players like Carpenter and Goldschmidt don’t reach the level of performance that you’d anticipated, it puts more of a spotlight when players down the roster like Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader and Kolten Wong aren’t performing on a consistent basis.
It’s a reasonable question with an easy answer to type on a laptop, but one that’s more difficult to execute on the field. The team’s core players need to play better, more consistently, while the front office needs to hit on more of their supplemental signings and trades than it has in recent seasons.
There’s no magic formula to making those things happen, but if the Cardinals are reach the pinnacle of the NL Central again with this core, it’s what they’re going to need.
