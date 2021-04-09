(KMOV.com) — Adam Wainwright heard the evidence of it before he saw it with his own eyes.
With the Cardinals offense grinding through yet another tough game against a quality starting pitcher in the home opener Thursday afternoon at Busch Stadium, the team found itself in a 1-1 gridlock entering the bottom of the eighth inning. In recent days, the Cardinals have made a habit of churning out runs in situations where those runs didn’t seem particularly likely to arrive.
After Austin Dean worked a two-out walk to bring Nolan Arenado to the plate, Waino felt like another one of those moments might be on the horizon.
“We were sitting there, I was finishing up some work in the training room.” Wainwright said after his start, five innings of one-run baseball that kept the Cardinals in the mix. “Adam Olsen, our head trainer and me, at the exact same time just said, ‘Have your first Cardinal moment right now.’ Like, your first big Cardinals Busch Stadium moment. It was on a delay, we were watching it on a delay inside. All of a sudden we heard the cannons go off, and we were like ‘Did he do it? Did he do it?’ And then it was a homer, so I was proud of him, excited for him.
“That’s a moment I’m sure he’ll never forget. None of us will. That was awesome.”
"Yeah, that was cool." pic.twitter.com/mTLACgkhso— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 8, 2021
Thursday was a fairy tale for St. Louis’ new third baseman, as Arenado’s blast was the difference in a 3-1 win for the Cardinals in the home opener against the Brewers. But there’s no need to pinch yourselves, Cardinals fans. He’s really here. His eighth-inning heroics really happened. And with this guy, you can bet there will be more where that came from.
“Baseball is a magical game, and it went to a magical place today,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Storybook. The story kinda wrote itself, like it tends to. What an amazing moment for a guy that loves to play the game and is in a place where people are going to, obviously, embrace the way he plays it. He was rewarded today. Big moment.”
It was a long way to come from what was evidently a turbulent start to his day. When Arenado arrived to Busch Stadium on the morning of his home debut in the building, he got lost.
“I had trouble getting into the locker room today, I didn’t know where to go,” Arenado smiled. “I’m getting there.”
Even as Arenado continues to find his bearings in St. Louis, his fingerprints have already begun to show up for his new club. Arenado’s competitive fire, his will and desire to win, has already had a tangible impact on his fellow Cardinals.
“One of the conversations that I’ve heard, unsolicited, from our players—and our staff, too—but our players have been like, ‘This guy’s moving people’s needles,’” Shildt said. “This guy’s moving my needle. This guy gets in the cage, and he’s an intense dude. He’s getting after it.
“It’s always great when your best player is your hardest worker and the guy that cares the most.”
The Arenado difference isn’t just lip service from the manager about his newest superstar. You don’t rack up four Silver Sluggers, make five All-Star teams and go 8-for-8 in Gold Glove Awards, as Arenado has, without walking the walk.
“The guy loves baseball,” Wainwright said. “He accidentally sent a message out to the team—I think he was trying to send it to his hitting coach or something, I don’t know who he was trying to send it to. I was sitting there watching American Idol with my kids. The guys are all watching the NCAA Basketball Tournament or something. And Nolan accidentally sent a video out of him working on his swing in the living room of his house. In spring training. At, like, 7:30 at night. The guy just loves working on baseball. He’s just a baseball rat, and we’re glad to have him.”
Nolan Arenado said he had never gotten a curtain call before today.Batting 1.000 on curtain calls at home games in St. Louis. #STLCards— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) April 8, 2021
How the Cardinals describe their newest franchise cornerstone doesn’t paint a picture of his desire to win so much as it does his need, his compulsion to do so.
In his eight years with the Colorado Rockies, the winning times were few and far between. His confidence in the direction of the organization waned in the aftermath of his signing a massive contract extension to stay there, as the club neglected to supplement the roster with quality, contending pieces around him.
As his satisfaction in Denver deteriorated, his exit strategy began to materialize over time.
In a post-game Zoom session with reporters Thursday, Wainwright offered an illuminating anecdote detailing the degree to which Arenado longed to be a Cardinal. His tactics included sales pitches to Wainwright, which were meant to be passed along to the Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak.
Rockies fans may want to stop reading, here.
“The last year or two, he would send me videos when he was trying to get traded over here,” Wainwright said, dropping the collective jaws of Cardinals fans who had wanted the very same result for just about as long. “He would say ‘Hey, show this to Mo.’ He would be, middle of the off-season, taking ground balls down the third base line and doing his little jump throw from, you know, almost the dugout.
“And making perfect throws, one after another, one after another,” Wainwright added, snapping his fingers in rhythm.
Now that he's here, Arenado’s seamless transition into a leadership role with the Cardinals has transpired as a result of his work ethic and dedication to the refinement of his skills. Like Paul Goldschmidt before him, the Cardinals like to target players that fit the fabric of the franchise—the M.O of Mo and Co.
It’s only now that the rest of us are privileged to witness a reality that Arenado must have already understood with each video he sent to Wainwright, hoping those messages would find their way into the right hands, nudging his preferred destination pull to the trigger on him.
He’s a perfect fit for the Cardinals organization.
“I get goosebumps thinking about it,” Shildt said. “Part of the Cardinal DNA, we represent and enjoy—and our fan base enjoys—good, fundamental baseball. And players that play with passion. Players that have talent, clearly. Players that do the little things. Players that play defense. Players that respect the game. Players that work hard. And Nolan’s got all these attributes.
“He’s a guy that you can just tell—from across the field, in our view, or from the stands, I’m sure, watching him for years. Look, there’s a lot of people who have been in this game for a long time who told me, ‘Hey, he’s my favorite guy in the league,’ when you hear from them when we acquired him. He’s just a guy that people appreciate the way he plays the game. The way he goes about it, how he approaches the game and how dedicated he is to his craft. That says a lot.”
The Cardinals’ effort over their current four-game winning streak has been emblematic of the type of team they want to be—and the player that Arenado is. It’s easy to say that you pride yourself upon being a team that sticks with the gameplan for nine innings regardless of circumstance; it’s been a calling card preached by the Cardinals manager for several years. It’s harder, though, to go out and do it night after night while facing starters like Sandy Alcantara and Corbin Burnes performing at their top of their games.
Don’t underestimate the Nolan factor, which has begun to noticeably permeate every corner of the Cardinals roster as the team hits its early-season stride.
“It’s been impressive. This ain’t easy to do,” Arenado said of the way the Cardinals have emerged with wins in four consecutive games decided in the late innings. “We’re facing good teams, right now. We’re facing good arms, good starters. To find a way to win that game today was huge. People can sit here and say we probably didn’t deserve to win that game, but we always feel like we do because of how patient we are. There’s no panic. We just stay locked in, the bench has been unbelievable after every inning. Fired up, getting us going. The pitchers have been awesome. Everyone’s locked in, everyone’s not freaking out. That’s a sign of a good team.”
The Cardinals are proving, indeed, that they are a good team. Led by a player with greatness on his mind, they have a chance to become something more in 2021.
