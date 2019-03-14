ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new attraction at the Magic House is focused on kids creating, experimenting and inventing discoveries.
Beginning Thursday, the Magic House’s new STEAM Center aims to help children understand the value and importance of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. There is also a science laboratory inside the new area where kids can become little scientists.
The center was made possible thanks to a $1 million contribution from the technology and engineering company Emerson.
During the school year we actually don’t open to the public until noon,” said Carrier Hutchcraft, chief administration officer at the Magic House. “We have guided field trip experiences, which is another thing we’ll being hosting in the STEAM center. Because of Emerson’s support, we’ll be able to invite kids that otherwise their schools may not have the funding to support those field trips.”
The Magic House sees more than 500,000 visitors a year.
