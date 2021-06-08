ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Madison, Illinois man was killed after being hit in St. Louis early Saturday night.
Around 4 a.m., 45-year-old Vincent Bass, of Madison, was hit by a car on the McKinley Bridge. Police said Bass was standing in the westbound lane of the McKinley Bridge and was struck by a vehicle.
When police arrived, Bass was pronounced dead. The driver left the scene.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
