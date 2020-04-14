EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Bethalto, Illinois woman was sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually assaulting two minors between 2016 and 2018.
Andrea Leisgang was sentenced on March 20 for several child sex crime charges. Leisgang was charged alongside her husband Jeremy for sexually abusing four victims, three girls and one boy, at their home in 2016. Jeremy Leisgang was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
"The trust of these children was violated so horribly by the defendants in this case and, sadly, we may never be able to fully repair the damage and terrible harms done to them," said State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons.
According to court documents, Andrea Leisgang pleaded guilty to two counts for two victims but evidence showed she had knowledge of the abuse the other two children suffered from.
“A lifetime in prison is absolutely appropriate for this woman who systematically preyed on these children and committed the most horrific and unspeakable acts," said First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.