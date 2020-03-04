MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman is accused of faking breast cancer and genetic disorders to gain financial assistance and go to camps where people dressed and bathed her while she sat in a wheelchair.
The Department of Justice charged Sarah A. Delashmit, 35, of Highland, with eight counts of wire fraud, email fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Officials said Delashmit faked having muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy to attend a camp serving individuals with disabilities in Texas. Delashmit allegedly acted like she suffered a disability, used a wheelchair and pretended she needed assistance with getting dressed and bathing.
Court documents also reveal Delashmit faked having breast cancer and received items from the Young Survival Coalition. She also accused of making false claims and obtaining a triathlon bicycle at $4,499 without paying for it.
If Delashmit gets convicted, she could face 20 years in prison on each of the mail fraud and wire fraud charges.
