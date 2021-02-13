Educators are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Madison County. The first teacher vaccination event was held Saturday at the Gateway Convention Center.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Educators are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Madison County. 

The first teacher vaccination event was held Saturday at the Gateway Convention Center. Watch the above video for News 4's Julia Avery's report. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.