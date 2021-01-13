MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Health Department is encouraging its residents who are 65 and older to complete a COVID-19 vaccine survey on the department's website.
While those people are not yet able to receive the vaccine, the county is trying to estimate how many doses it should request from the state.
"Because even though we're not going to start phase 1B for a couple of weeks, we need to have an idea of how many people 65 and older or people in those essential worker categories are going to want the vaccine," said Amy Yeager with the Madison County Health Department.
On Thursday, the county will begin its first general vaccine distribution at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. It will be by appointment only and aims to vaccinate those people in phase 1A.
All of the county's five hospitals have received doses of the vaccine and now the county is beginning to vaccinate groups of health care workers who may work outside of a hospital, along with people who live or work in nursing homes.
Yeager said around 5,700 Madison County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, while about 1,100 of those people are fully vaccinated. As the state and county continues into future phases, she said additional partnerships will take place.
"As the distribution continues to expand, the number of people in each phase, that are going to be eligible is going to expand, so that's part of our planning," she said. "We're working to find other partners, places for vaccinations."
The county requests doses of the vaccine from the state based on how many people it estimates it will vaccinate. Those estimations, according to Yeager, will largely depend on the results of the county's survey on its website.
"We've got population estimates for various ages, but we may not have estimates for specific occupations or specific medical conditions," she said.
Since the survey was launched in early January, Yeager said nearly 33,000 people have completed the survey.
A link to the survey can be found here: https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php
