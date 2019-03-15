MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Madison County Transit is now offering an app-based ticket system for its riders.
Passengers can download the Token Transit App for free in their phone’s app store and can purchase a digital boarding pass that can be scanned upon entry onto buses.
The app does away with cash transactions and handheld passes which will speed up travel for customers and drivers.
"We are the first transit agency in the region to launch a mobile ticketing app for our passengers. Interestingly enough, we are one of the first in the country to use this QR technology with the token transit app," said S.J. Morrison with Madison County Transit.
Madison County Transit has launched a new website to inform passengers about the new ticketing.
