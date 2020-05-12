MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Although Illinois' stay-at-home order is set to expire at the end of May, the Madison County Health Board will vote on reopening early Tuesday.
The plan would defy Gov. JB Pritzker's order to open Illinois on a gradual basis. If passed, the resolution would lift any "stay-at-home directives" in Madison County. Businesses that want to reopen would have to send a plan to the county health board detailing how it will reopen in a safe way.
Last week, officials voted to table the proposal to study any legal issued this could cause.
As of Monday, a total of 440 confirmed cases and 32 coronavirus-related deaths were reported.
