MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Three separate thefts of $40,000-worth of equipment within ten days in Madison County have the police department question their connection.
Two of the thefts happened on November 19 in rural Granite City. Police said a 14-foot American Hauler Silver Cargo trailer containing construction equipment was taken from a home on Ferguson Avenue. The suspect vehicle for this incident is a light-colored, mid 2000’s Ford SUV.
A black 14-foot flatbed trailer, containing an orange 2010 Bad Boy zero turn mower and other law equipment was stolen from Nancy Avenue.
The third theft happened on November, 28 in the 11000 block of State Rt. 143 in rural Highland. A business reported to police the theft of a 14-foot silver Sure Trac trailer containing Big Dog Mowers and Stihl power tools. The suspect vehicle for this incident is a light-colored, newer model Ford F-350 or 450.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is uncertain whether these thefts are connected or not. Police said it is a strong possibility considering the close proximity of the thefts.
Anyone with information should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. You can call the dispatch center at 618-692-4433 or the anonymous tip line 618-296-3000.
