MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Health officials in the Metro East are pushing for younger demographics to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while vaccine appointment sign-ups drop off.
Despite people losing interest, does are not going to waste, they say. That's why Madison County's mass vaccination sites are sticking to an appointment-only system.
"A majority of what we have is Pfizer, and we have ultra cold storage at the health department. we also have other locations in the county who have lent us ultra cold storage, so we have sufficient storage to keep it. it lasts several months in the freezers, so it's not going to go to waste," said Amy Yeager with Madison County Health Department.
Yeager says the dip in filled appointments is people not knowing they're eligible for a vaccine.
In Illinois, anyone 16 years and older is eligible for a vaccine. In Madison County, anyone who is an Illinois resident that is eligible can come to their mass vaccine sites.
Two vaccine clinics are being held this week targeting college students. On Tuesday, a clinic is being held at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey. Another clinic is being hosted at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Wednesday.
Both events are giving out Pfizer doses. For more information on the clinics or to sign up, visit here.
