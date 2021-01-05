MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Health Department wants to hear from residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The department is asking anyone interested in getting the vaccine to take an online survey.
When the vaccine is available and appropriate based on Illinois Department of Health guidelines those eligible will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Madison County residents can click here to fill out the survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.