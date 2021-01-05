New York's governor wants to make it a crime to sell or administer Covid-19 vaccines to people trying to skip the line

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Madison County Health Department wants to hear from residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department is asking anyone interested in getting the vaccine to take an online survey.

When the vaccine is available and appropriate based on Illinois Department of Health guidelines those eligible will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Madison County residents can click here to fill out the survey.

