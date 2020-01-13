MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons on Monday asked for federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for three recent murder in the area.
While Illinois no longer has the death penalty, the federal first degree murder statute allows defendants found guilty to be punished by death.
The three cases, which all happened within twenty days of each other, include:
The murder of local attorney Randy Gori. Timothy Banowetz, of St. Charles County, allegedly killed Gori, tied up his children at knife-point and then stole his car.
The murders of Shari Yates, Andrew Brooks and John McMillian in a Bethalto home on December 13. Police said Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan went on a multi-state crime spree, and were eventually arrested in Hazelwood
The murder of Jason Thomas, who was allegedly killed by Kadeem Noland and Christine Mills, who had traveled from St. Louis.
The suspect in all of the murders, Gibbons noted, are from out of state.
"When violent offenders come from out-of-state to commit crimes in our county, the highest sentence they will receive is life in prison," Gibbons said in a statement. "By requesting the resources of the federal government, it is my purpose to seek the ultimate justice for these victims and their families."
