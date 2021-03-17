MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officers in Madison County are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Kaeann Crow left her home in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Road after 10 p.m. Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. She is 5'7" and weighs 195 pounds.
If you know anything about her whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 618-692-4433.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.