MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Madison County will now allow walk-ins at their upcoming clinics.
Although appointments allow officials to plan ahead, the Madison County Health Department wanted to provide a flexible option. As of Sunday, there are still available doses at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. The event began Sunday morning and ends Thursday. People can get their shots from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. However, the clinic will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and the clinic will remain open until 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Pfizer vaccine is only available for minors between the age of 16 and 17. The teens must show their photo ID and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Earlier this month, clinics in St. Clair County began accepting people who didn't have an appointment to get the shot.
