MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- One man is dead following a three-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday morning.
According to Illinois State Police, a 19-year-old in a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Route 4 when he tried to pass a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the northbound lane. He left the east side of the road, overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle.
His Honda Civic landed sideways in the northbound lane when a 61-year-old man on a motorcycle hit him. The Jeep then struck the Honda Civic and the motorcycle.
The driver in the Honda Civic was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep refused medical attention.
The 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the man, but did say he was from Moro, Illinois.
