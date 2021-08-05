SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two men are facing drug charges in Madison County after South Roxana Police Department's third drug house raid within two weeks.
The department said 33-year-old Adam Roberts is charged with intent to deliver five or more grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine with a bond set at $75,000. Police said 38-year-old Greg Cooper was charged with intent to deliver less than five grams of methamphetamine and aggravated battery. He also faces a felony warrant from the Alton Police Department for unlawful possession of meth.
South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said he believes "accountability plays a crucial part in our communities. In my opinion there is a distinct difference between people suffering from addiction and drug dealers. People make a conscious choice to sell drugs and not every addict becomes a dealer."
"Being a staunch supporter of proactive law enforcement, I am surprised the word has not gotten out that if you come to South Roxana and have a history of making bad decisions, we will be there to greet you," Coles said. "As Carl Jung once said, “I am not what happened to me, I am what I chose to become.” So the choice is yours."
