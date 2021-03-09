MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Madison County Health Department is trying to make vaccine appointments more easily accessible to seniors. Officials have sent out postcards to nearly 24,000 seniors hoping, in the hopes of getting even more of them vaccinated.
County health officials told News 4 local senior centers contacted them weeks ago with concerns from seniors who didn't know how to sign up.
"We knew from the beginning there were going to be seniors that we needed to try and reach that didn't have access through electronics or social media, and who may or may not see the message through the local media.," said Amy Yeager with the Madison County Health Department. "So we always knew there'd be a group of people we needed to try and find."
The postcards were sent to nearly every senior in Madison County. If you have questions about how to sign up for the vaccine, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.