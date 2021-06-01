Even though the mass vaccination events at the Dome at America's Center and the Belle Clair Fairgrounds are now closed, at least one county is keeping such a site open.

Tuesday, Madison County health officials announced its mass vaccination clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will be open through at least the end of June. Anyone 12 or older is eligible and those between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The county will also be hosting the following upcoming clinics where the Pfizer vaccine will be offered:

  • Gateway Convention Center, Collinsville – June 2, 3, 4,  and 5, 8am-4pm
  • Trimpe Middle School, Bethalto – June 2, 3:30pm-7:30pm
  • Alton High School, Alton – June 3, 3:30pm-7:30pm
  • Long Elementary School, Madison – June 5, 11am-4pm

Appointments can be booked by clicking here.

