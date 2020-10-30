MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of absentee and early voters were lined up across the bi-state Friday, just four days away from the election.
The absentee voting numbers in Missouri are already more than double what they were in 2016. According to the board of elections, at least 723,000 voters have already turned in absentee or mail-in ballots. In 2016, that total was just more than 282,000.
In Illinois, the state board of elections says they've topped more than three million votes.
Going into election next Tuesday, some election officials are worried about having enough judges to work the polls.
Officials in Madison County say they are in "desperate need" of more election judges, especially Republican judges.
"We are still undermanned," Debbie Ming-Mendoza said. She's the Madison County clerk.
The county will have 225 polling locations on Tuesday. With just days before Election Day, any new judge would get their training from a couple online videos.
The pay for the judge to work the polls is $150 for the day. It begins no later than 5:30 a.m. and goes until roughly 9 p.m.
Historically, some counties have had a difficult time lining up enough judges.
They tend to be older and the pandemic has made many wary of working the polls this year.
"Today we've had judges that have decided they're too concerned about COVID, and they want to withdraw from serving," Ming-Mendoza said.
In a worst case scenario, if some polling locations could not open in Madison County on Tuesday, those voters who would voted at those locations would vote at the county clerk's office in Edwardsville.
Call 618-692-6290 if you're interested in being a judge in Madison County
